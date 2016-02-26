We have a confession: We spend way too much time rearranging our coffee tables. In an attempt to strike the perfect balance between functional and beautiful, we usually just end up shifting things around until we throw up our hands in a fit of resignation. This is why we love looking at perfectly curated coffee tables on Instagram. Not only do they provide us with inspiration (and a hint of jealousy), they are motivating pics for the next time we decide to rearrange ours again.
Ahead, a few top-notch table situations we can’t stop starting at.