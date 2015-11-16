When people throw the phrase “made in China” around, you can bet that the responses are usually pretty negative. "It's low quality." "They don't have any respect for designers." "Some child probably died to create this." "It's destroying the planet." "It's not patriotic." But the reality of modern-day Chinese manufacturing would probably surprise those critics. It's not an accident that most of the items in your closet — including pieces from respected high-end designers, like Alexander Wang, 3.1 Phillip Lim, or Opening Ceremony — are produced in China. Let's unpack those clichéd responses to the ubiquitous label, and see if they ring true.

