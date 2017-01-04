

Emily has that acute breed of determination and resilience rarely found in anyone other than athletes and people who use their bodies for a living. And the fact that she’s only ever wanted to join the circus has allowed her to channel her focus into her one passion. But what do you do for fun when your hobby is your job? "It’s a weird question for me," she reflects, "Because gymnastics has always been my hobby. But in my spare time when I’m not working, I’ll go explore the city. But apart from that I’m interested in drawing, I like singing – I’m not very good at them but I try. And binge-watching TV shows is up there. I love Game of Thrones."



Her laser focus meant that, at school, it was hard for her friends to relate to what she was doing. "It was weird when I was in high school" she offers. "A sport like acrobatics requires so much training. My mum would pick me up and I’d train for four hours. And it was really hard for my friends to understand why I couldn’t hang out after school, why I couldn’t attend parties."



It was on her last day of high school that Emily found out she’d been offered a place with Cirque. "I told them [her family] all along that I was going to join Cirque but I never knew when it was going to be. So when I got the letter when I was 16 they were like, ‘No you’re too young.’ And I was like, ‘Look, an opportunity like this doesn’t just come along. I may never get this chance ever again.' So of course they were upset – I’m the only girl – but they were very supportive."



Emily’s controlled regime and the challenges of life on the road may not match up to the romantic notion of running away with the circus but, for a young acrobat who never wanted to do anything else, it’s a dream come true.



