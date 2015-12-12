For whatever reason, lingerie always gets shoved down on the list of need-to-buys, so we’ve compiled the prettiest selection of undies out there to get you inspired. The feeling of unearthing a good underwear or brand or stumbling upon a bra that’s actually comfortable, cute and flattering is comparable to solving a Rubix cube or completing a thousand piece puzzle of the Lake District. We can trace our lack of good underwear back to Carrie Bradshaw’s seemingly sewn-on black brassier and the negligee Rachel wears as a dress in Friends – so, it’s finally time, in 2016, to wave goodbye to all our wouldn’t-be-caught-dead-in-them knickers. From comfy sport-inspired separates to Chantilly lace luxury, here’s the finest lingerie we can find…
Fashion
30 Of The Best (& Comfiest) Oversized Dresses
When it comes to dresses, the bigger, baggier, puffier and comfier the better is the ethos we're living by. Let's circle back to the ruckus caused by that