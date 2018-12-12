Story from Fashion

What Team R29 Wore To Its Christmas Party

Refinery29, Anna Jay
Photographed by Anna Jay
Work Christmas parties might be best known for warm prosecco, regretful kisses and next day fear but they also offer the opportunity to show off a sartorial side that the rest of the office rarely gets to see. To really amp things up at Refinery29 HQ, this year we decided on a dress code of 'glamorous' for our work shindig, which most people seemed to get on board with (perhaps the far-outnumbered men of the office less so).
Anyway, we drank, karaoke-d and danced the night away. Click through to see what a few R29-ers wore to our festive party.

