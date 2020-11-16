My aesthetic is very much to wear dark colours and play with different textures (shearling, silk, leather), with a statement coat on top – it's winter outside after all, even if I'm only going as far as my garden. On top of all that, let’s not forget accessories, which always make the outfit pop: platform boots, gold jewellery and a cross-body bag. Yes, even though I am partying solo from my bedroom, my outfit isn't finished until I have a bag on. This Beat bag is actually the perfect accessory, especially because of the gold chain detailing, which makes it look like a piece of jewellery in itself. And when we can go out IRL, it's just the right size for all my essentials (phone, lip gloss, credit card and keys). I’m planning on wearing the exact same look for NYE, no matter how it pans out!