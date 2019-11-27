The festive manicure kills two birds with one stone: It's an hour of R&R (which we all could use ahead of party season), and you walk out of the salon with a shiny festive accessory that will last for a week, or three, depending on the formula.
But shellac versus powder gel versus traditional polish isn't the biggest nail decision you have to make this season — it's the design that you're going to get. Lucky for you, this winter's biggest trends are some of the chicest, subtlest takes on the ubiquitous, often-cheesy 'Christmas' manicure.
From ornate white snowflakes to velvet burgundy stripes, however you're celebrating the holidays, you'll find plenty of inspiration ahead.