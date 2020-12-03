R29’s Favourite Cocktails For Celebrating At Home

You might not be able to sit on Santa’s lap or snog anyone inappropriate at the office do this Christmas but don’t let that stop you from enjoying the excitement of December from the comfort of your own home. Snuggling in front of a classic Christmas film, throwing an elaborate banquet with your flatmates or toasting the end of the century that has been 2020: no matter what you get up to, you’ll want to make sure the refreshments are on point.
Don’t worry; we’ve got you. We asked five R29ers for their favourite cocktails and mocktails perfect for the festive season. Whether you’re enjoying a tipple or staying teetotal, all you need to do is make sure your drinks cabinet (yes, we’re referring to the corner of the kitchen where you keep the bottles) is fully stocked with the best of the best – and that means keeping things sparkling with Schweppes’ tangy and refreshing mixers.
Our staffers have picked a delicious array of recipes, from cosy gin and ginger to a taste of the summer we didn’t really get – and yes, they’ve all been thoroughly taste-tested. So, chuck on a paper crown, get the cheeseboard out and mix yourself one of these refreshing drinks.