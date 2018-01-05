What It’s Really Like… Working For A Charity

In my time working at four charities, I think a common misperception that many people have about the sector is that it’s a bit of a fluffy profession – sometimes I still have to explain to my grandparents that this is a career path, and that fundraising is more than shaking a collection tin in a Tube station (which is important, too). I don’t think I’ve ever seen more drive and ambition than in this role; this motivation comes from a core understanding that our success is not just a figure – a bottom line – but rather that our efforts directly impact the lives and wellbeing of so many others. As the building supervisor who closes our shared office at 9pm (and regularly kicks me out) will tell you, this often means that conventional working hours are merely a suggestion.