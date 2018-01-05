What It’s Really Like… Working For A Charity

Happy World Environment Day! ??As an organisation with more than twenty years’ experience working with some of the most marginalised women in the world, we know the importance of focusing on caring for the environment. According to @UNWomen, women comprise an average of 43% of the agricultural labour force in developing countries yet their right remain vulnerable. We are deeply committed to the @UN @theglobalgoals , which are an important opportunity for the international community to implement catalytic changes for those who need them most. Read more about our work and commitments about how we are working to ensure we sow the seeds to create a better world for everyone, everywhere. Link in our bio. #WorldEnvironmentDay #MondayMotivation #globalgoals Photo: Alison Wright
During the war, a group of militia surrounded Hakima's house."I was very young, thirteen years at the time. They handcuffed my brother and father and took them away." Hakima never saw them again. Now Hakima takes care of her family on her own. "My poor husband has been away for four years. Somehow I manage to take care of the family, but every responsibility is on me. "During the Women for Women International programme we were taught about savings, business and markets." Before Hakima joined the programme she couldn't read or count. Now she is able to read the signs at the market and manage her income and savings. "I encourage other women to join the programme. I want the world to help Afghan women and they will be able to stand on their own two feet." You can sponsor a woman like Hakima and help her rebuild her life.
"I have already bought a field and I am selling my maize and this enables me to pay school fees for my children and feed them." Bavurhe, one of our graduates in DRC, writes in a letter to her sponsor. Your £22 monthly gift helps marginalised women like Bavuhre gain the skills they need to support their families. Learn more about our sponsorship programme and help a woman survivor of war and conflict rebuild her life.