After Solange celebrated Humberto Leon and Carol Lim's final Kenzo show with a catwalk performance yesterday, the SS20 Menswear season to a close in Paris with Hedi Slimane and his Celine boys. It's only been two seasons - just under a year - since he rocked the fashion world with his (very slight) brand name change and (unsurprising) steadfast loyalty to his vision, but it seems like the world has forgiven and forgotten and gone back to appreciating what the photographer and designer does best.
Although he brought us back to his favourite Parisian spot, Dôme des Invalides, for a third time, Hedi looked to the States for creative collaboration: he commissioned Brooklyn five-piece Bodega to make the soundtrack, and worked with various artists on the collection, most notably New York painter David Kramer. T-shirts and silk bomber jackets were emblazoned with “I Am My Own Worst Enemy,” and ”I Have Nostalgia Because That’s All I’ve Ever Known,” while the brand teased the artist’s graphics on its Instagram feed in the days leading up to the show.
Of course, all Hedi’s hallmarks were there: hollow-cheeked boys, rock’n’roll glamour, and fantastic tailoring (note that trousers are less skinny than before), but this collection was more ‘70s-inspired than ever. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards-esque boxy leather jackets, feathered haircuts, and cowboy boots all featured, while dagger collars, snakeskin and velvet blazers all added to the homage to the sexiest decade going.
From the checked blazers paired with true blue denim, to the leather longline coat and patent trousers, we wanted everything on the catwalk. So we recreated the looks, which we’ll be donning all summer long. Love you Hedi.