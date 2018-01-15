15 Times Celebs Turned Into Their Roles

Matthew McConaughey will never let us forget he was in Dazed and Confused. Maybe it's because he insists on saying "Alright, alright, alright," at every turn — not that we're complaining. Still, his situation speaks to a larger trend in Hollywood.
Sometimes, no matter how many incredible films they're in, actors are forever engrained in our minds as a specific character they played. Jennifer Aniston is Rachel from Friends, Daniel Radcliffe can never not be associated with Harry Potter, and Jeff Bridges will forever be linked to The Dude.
It's almost as if the celebs have transformed into their iconic roles. Ahead, 15 actors who were caught being their characters in real life.