The Enchanting World Of Carlota Guerrero, Solange’s Photographer Of Choice

It is the broader theme of nature, though, which most informs Guerrero’s work. "I get all my information from opening my channel and receiving all these ideas and information that are floating in the air, the trees and sea," she tells R29. "I open myself and I get images and scenes – I cannot rest until I portray them." This preoccupation with something more profound than surface-level aesthetics is what separates her work from that of her contemporaries. Explicitly feminist in her perspective and with a hazy accent to her photos shared by others, Guerrero leans away from subversive girlish characteristics in favour of tones that better serve her visual objectives. Ruminating on a duality of strength and vulnerability, the result is a body of work which has been significant in reshaping the creative landscape of recent years.