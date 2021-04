The Enchanting World Of Carlota Guerrero, Solange’s Photographer Of Choice

While this sense of sisterhood is not a prerequisite for the artist (in 2017 she shot Stormzy for the cover of The Fader ), the people she feels the greatest affinity with are those who identify as women: Naomi Shimada, Sita Abellán and Arca have all been immortalised by Guerrero in projects that underscore this intimacy. "It was an unconscious decision that became extremely conscious. It is something genuine and instinctive. Being a woman is my condition and starting point. I start exploring from what I know, from what I am most familiar with – myself," she asserts, alluding to the self-portraits in her oeuvre. "I feel an infinite admiration for the woman’s figure; her power and presence fascinate me to a visceral extent. To me, to photograph is to honour, to celebrate and to thank everything that I learn from them. And the stairway, the idea of the infinite stairway of women being carried by other women from immemorial times, transmitting and passing on knowledge and intuition."