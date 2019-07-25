Confessions Of...An Overworked Teacher

That's what the pub is for, right? I'll be honest and say I'm not sure I've figured out how to balance work and life yet. I just try to readjust the balance in the holidays and make up for lost time. Leaving work at work is something I’m still trying to work on. Teaching is emotionally draining, and if a child approaches you with a safeguarding issue, you have to pass that on and allow the relevant staff member to take it on. That doesn’t mean that you forget what they’ve said and can move on from the worry that it will cause you; and quite often, once it has been passed on, you don’t find out the next steps.