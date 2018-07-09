Cardi B made history last week when she became the first female rapper with two number one songs on the Billboard Hot 100. The reigning queen of rap soared to the top with her track "I Like It," featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and the music video for the song already has 220 million views.
And while we can't get the catchy lyrics out of our heads, we're equally enamoured by Cardi's vibrant makeup in the video, which is a departure from the star's day-to-day look. "She likes her neutral makeup, but she likes the drama when it comes to video and photo shoots," makeup artist Erika La' Pearl tells us. "I noticed that everything was so colourful from the background to the clothes... Miami is very tropical, so I wanted to go with that."
Ahead, check out the exact products and tricks La' Pearl used to make Cardi feel like a "spicy mami, hot tamale" — even in the intense Miami heat.