How I Turned 6 Items Of Clothing Into 7 Very Different Outfits

So, what's the point? Well, if you're the type of person whose closet is spilling over with clothing you rarely wear, or if you have so many items that deciding what to put on in the morning becomes a nightmare, a capsule wardrobe can help you pare down and decide on outfits with ease. Ideally, this 'wardrobe' would be made up of basics and staples; theoretically, you can mix match any item with any other item and have a suitable outfit.