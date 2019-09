Cancers tend to get painted with the same brush: They're emotional, cagey, and way too cautious. As rude as this characterisation may be, it's grounded in the fact that Cancers are ruled by the moon and the element of water — two astrological forces long associated with our inner selves. It's natural for some Cancers to be a little withdrawn, defensive, or sensitive. But that's not where this sign's personality begins and ends.