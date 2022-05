Hydration Packs Are Cool, Actually

My go-to pack is the Camelbak Arete 14 in goes-with-everything black. It’s not quite at mini proportions but is still relatively compact. (I also copped an Arete sling that comes with its own water bottle pocket.) As I mentioned up top, a backpack is clutch for holding my daily essentials — phone, wallet, book, dog treats — and this one is plenty roomy enough to include a 13-inch laptop. But what I love about the pack specifically is that you don’t need to stop and fish around for your water bottle — the straw is right there in the straps when you need it. It truly doesn’t get more convenient than that. (As a hiking/small day pack, you have room for snacks and a light jacket if you need 'em, but probably not too much more than that.)