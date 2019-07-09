This Cute Nail-Art Trend Is A Total '90s Throwback

Like palm trees, ladybugs, and itty-bitty flowers, butterflies have long been a staple on the nail art menu of most salons. The last time you wore the half-heart wings on your fingernails was probably around the same time you had the hair clips to match — circa mid-'90s — but if there was ever a time to bring the old-school butterfly back into your nail-art rotation, it's right now.
Like the comeback of the classic French tip, butterfly nail art has seen a huge trend resurgence as of late, according to cool-girl salons like NYC's Vanity Projects. Rita Pinto, the salon's owner and founder, tells us that summer 2019 has been all about retro nail art. "It sounds odd, but all of this summer's biggest nail trends are '90s throwbacks: deep white French, rainbows, and now butterflies," Pinto says.
Ahead, we've broken down the chicest butterfly manicures new to Instagram. Scroll through the gallery and screenshot your favourite look before your next salon appointment, or try the trend in its DIY — and also very '90 — form with a pack of nail-art stickers.