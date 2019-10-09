A Butch Dandy & A Trans Man Get Real About The Intersection Of Their Identities

Krish: I was busy doing some "performance art" with New York-based performance artist Ann Liv Young, having a somewhat awful time, when I spotted the Drakes. They were dressed to the nines, all of them butch/masculine presenting and I just HAD to know who they were and how I could be one of them. I don't think I had seen so many dapper butches in the flesh, ever! I actually obsessively sent them messages on Twitter until they let me in, haha. I remember turning up to my first Butch Monologues rehearsal wondering if I was butch enough or old enough, and if they would think I was a "fake". I was still very young, might have been the youngest Drake for years. But Doc and the Drakes took me under their wings and I can honestly say I would not be the person I am today, someone so comfortable in my trans masculinity, if I hadn't seen them be so butch and fab, way past an age I even fathomed queer people lived to.