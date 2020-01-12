No Female Artists Are Nominated For This Top Brit Award

The nominations for the 2020 Brit Awards were announced on Saturday evening, and they're a disappointingly male-heavy affair.
No female artists are nominated for the prestigious British Album of the Year award, which hasn't been won by a woman since 2016, when Adele triumphed with 25.
This year, albums by Stormzy, Harry Styles, Dave, Lewis Capaldi and Michael Kiwanuka are in contention for the award.
The Song of the Year category is also dominated by male artists including Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, Stormzy, Dave and Capaldi. The only British female artist recognised is Mabel, whose dancehall bop "Don't Call Me Up" deservedly makes the shortlist.
Advertisement
Two other female artists are nominated for collaborations: Miley Cyrus for her Mark Ronson team-up "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart", and Normani for her duet with non-binary artist Sam Smith, "Dancing with a Stranger".
The British Group shortlist is also an all-male affair which somehow finds no space for Little Mix. The chart-topping girl-group have been nominated twice in the past for this award, but never won it, and "Mixers" on Twitter are starting to ask questions.
maybe if little mix had dicks they would have won the british group award by now.— leighannebounce (@leighannebounce) January 11, 2020
no offence but half of these group aren't that big and don't have big impact but yet still nominated im not surprised you didn't nominate little mix since this award show is sexist but where's bts they deserve a nomination more than these groups😕 https://t.co/BVnPAWbPqk— nicki (@motivatedjade) January 11, 2020
On a more positive note, the British Female Solo Artist category is packed with talent. Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Freya Ridings, Mabel and Mahalia are all nominated for this award, which has been won in the past by the likes of Dua Lipa, Adele and Ellie Goulding.
While it's obviously fantastic to see these artists recognised, it's hard not to wonder why some of them didn't also crack the British Album of the Year shortlist.
London rapper Little Simz could and should have been nominated too for her highly acclaimed album Grey Area – as singer-songwriter Joy Crookes pointed out on Twitter.
Grey Area by Little Simz was one of the best albums to come out of last year. What a fucking talented woman. Oh wait, are women not allowed to be in this category? pic.twitter.com/uCPAm6puHh— Joy Crookes (@joycrookes) January 11, 2020
The International Female Solo Artist is also incredibly competitive, with Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Lana Del Rey making up the shortlist. This category is so strong, in fact, that there's no space for previous winner Taylor Swift.
Overall, Dave and Lewis Capaldi lead the pack with four nominations apiece, followed by Stormzy and Mabel with three each.
The winners will be announced in a ceremony at London's The O2 on 18th February. Check out the full list of nominations below.
Advertisement
Mastercard Album of the Year
Dave - Psychodrama
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Stormzy - Heavy is the Head
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey - “Ladbroke Grove”
Calvin Harris & Rag’N’Bone Man - “Giant”
Dave - “Location” (ft. Burna Boy)
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - “I Don’t Care”
Lewis Capaldi - “Someone You Loved”
Mabel - “Don’t Call Me Up”
Mark Ronson - “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” (ft. Miley Cyrus)
Sam Smith & Normani - “Dancing With a Stranger”
Stormzy - “Vossi Bop”
Tom Walker - “Just You and I”
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals
International Female
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, the Creator
Rising Star
Celeste
Advertisement