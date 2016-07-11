It seems there’s no area of our lives that Brexit will leave alone. Whereas once we might have booked a cheap summer weekend away to Berlin or Barcelona without much hesitation, now, in Brexit Britain, millions more of us are likely to think twice before holidaying abroad.
Despite the grim weather and glum mood in many parts of the country, 2.5 million more people are expected to opt for staycations this year because of the sudden rise in the cost of travelling to eurozone countries, according to a survey by Voucher Codes. This means over half of us (51%) will be doing so.
Since the EU referendum result, the value of the pound has fallen by 10% in relation to the euro, The Guardian reported. This means it will cost £245 more for a family of four to travel to a eurozone country compared to before the referendum, according to figures from TravelSupermarket.
On the flipside, millions more overseas tourists will likely visit the UK, attracted by the fall in the value of the pound. Online searches for flights to the UK from the US, China, Canada and mainland Europe shot up in the wake of the referendum, The Guardian reported.
However, if you’re still desperate for some continental European sun, it’s worth considering a package holiday as a more purse-friendly option. The price is likely to have been set before the pound dropped in value, and paying for your food, drink and entertainment beforehand means you’re protected from price increases, according to The Guardian.
Unfortunately, many tour operators say the price of holidaying and flying abroad is likely to increase next year if the pound stays as low as it is, so it might be worth booking your 2017 package holiday a little early...
UK holiday hotspots for 2016
Cornwall – With its stunning coastline, surf culture and restaurants, including Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen, Cornwall is the most popular staycation destination for the fifth year running.
London – The capital has everything anyone looking for a city break could want and is this year’s second most desirable holiday destination. Mayor Sadiq Khan recently started #Londonisopen, a campaign to reassure prospective tourists post-referendum.
Lake District – The bracing air and breath-taking scenery of this northern region make it the perfect place to forget about the piña coladas and 40-degree heat you’re missing out on.
Despite the grim weather and glum mood in many parts of the country, 2.5 million more people are expected to opt for staycations this year because of the sudden rise in the cost of travelling to eurozone countries, according to a survey by Voucher Codes. This means over half of us (51%) will be doing so.
Since the EU referendum result, the value of the pound has fallen by 10% in relation to the euro, The Guardian reported. This means it will cost £245 more for a family of four to travel to a eurozone country compared to before the referendum, according to figures from TravelSupermarket.
On the flipside, millions more overseas tourists will likely visit the UK, attracted by the fall in the value of the pound. Online searches for flights to the UK from the US, China, Canada and mainland Europe shot up in the wake of the referendum, The Guardian reported.
However, if you’re still desperate for some continental European sun, it’s worth considering a package holiday as a more purse-friendly option. The price is likely to have been set before the pound dropped in value, and paying for your food, drink and entertainment beforehand means you’re protected from price increases, according to The Guardian.
Unfortunately, many tour operators say the price of holidaying and flying abroad is likely to increase next year if the pound stays as low as it is, so it might be worth booking your 2017 package holiday a little early...
UK holiday hotspots for 2016
Cornwall – With its stunning coastline, surf culture and restaurants, including Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen, Cornwall is the most popular staycation destination for the fifth year running.
London – The capital has everything anyone looking for a city break could want and is this year’s second most desirable holiday destination. Mayor Sadiq Khan recently started #Londonisopen, a campaign to reassure prospective tourists post-referendum.
Lake District – The bracing air and breath-taking scenery of this northern region make it the perfect place to forget about the piña coladas and 40-degree heat you’re missing out on.
Advertisement