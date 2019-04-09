When you commit to short hair, you commit to a look. If you have hair that falls above the ears, you have fewer styling options than someone with waves cascading down their back. That's just a fact. But just because your strands are short doesn't mean your hair routine has to be one note. You can get in on cool styles — like braids — even when it's tough to put your hair into a ponytail.
Of course, some of the most viral braided looks we double tap on Instagram are done with long hair. But for those whose strands sit shoulder-length and above, there are still cute options. Ahead, we rounded up some plaited looks that are easy to master on short hair, but be forewarned, these looks — and the fact that you won't have to spend an hour blowdrying and styling every morning — might make you reconsider growing out your bob.