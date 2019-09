Of course, some of the most viral braided looks we double tap on Instagram are done with long hair. But for those whose strands sit shoulder-length and above, there are still cute options. Ahead, we rounded up some plaited looks that are easy to master on short hair, but be forewarned, these looks — and the fact that you won't have to spend an hour blowdrying and styling every morning — might make you reconsider growing out your bob