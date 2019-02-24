A Star Is Burnt: The Chef Movie Bradley Cooper Probably Hopes You Didn't See

Jones comes to London with the aim of reconnecting with friends from his debauched Paris days – everyone seems to have helpfully relocated to the UK – start cooking again and win his third Star. He persuades an old friend who manages the underperforming restaurant at the Langham Hotel, to let him become head chef and “save” his failing enterprise. He acquires a motorbike along the way, then assembles other former colleagues and discovers fresh cooking talent and brings them to his new kitchen. There are fights and drama and plot twists and failures. Naturally there is a side salad of romance. Eventually, Adam learns to be a better chef, a better man, fuck it – a better manager of people in a 21st century working environment. In the end – spoiler alert – he earns that Michelin Star. The film concludes with Jones sitting down to the traditional pre-shift “family meal” with the staff of his restaurant – his true family. Music swells. The end. Compliments to the chef.