Your No-Bullshit Guide To Bra Shopping

Breasts are hardly what one would describe as cookie-cutter — any bra-shopping experience will probably remind you of that. They're incredibly diverse in shape and configuration, and vary widely from woman to woman. As far as undergarments go, there are many factors to consider beyond cup size and band length. (Not everything is a numbers game, friends). Knowing your breast type — whether it’s splayed, wide-set, a combination of the two, or something else — is an excellent place to start. Do you know yours? Maybe not. (Friendly tip: This is where the looking-in-the-mirror-part will prove most helpful).