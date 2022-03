We Just Found The Solution To Your Reading Slump

Enter BookTherapy’s Personalised Book Prescription service. BookTherapy is the brainchild of Bijal Shah , a former investment banker turned therapist. It's a bibliotherapy practice and literary curation service that provides tailored book recommendations for clients based on their interests, needs, circumstances and reading habits. Often, Bijal tells R29 UK, she responds to therapeutic requests for people dealing with grief, loss, relationships, career change, anxiety, trauma, challenging family dynamics or other mental health issues. Through lockdown especially, her clients were eager for escapism (romantic scandals with forbidden affairs were particularly popular) and special, socially distanced gift ideas for loved ones they couldn’t see in person.But can BookTherapy’s questionnaire really pair you with the right reads? How can answering a couple of questions and suggestions from a stranger on the internet drag you out of a reading slump? To this writer's surprise, a few days after receiving Bijal’s detailed book report I was walking out of Waterstones with two paperbacks under my arm. I’m halfway through the first and loving it. It’s a far cry from my usual scroll-through-TikTok-until-sleep routine.