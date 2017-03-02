5 Books That Changed My Life

I’ve been here a while. I’ve read quite a lot of books. And while I’d hate anyone to miss out on Lorna Sage’s Bad Blood, Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway, Jean Rhys' Wide Sargasso Sea, Primo Levi’s If This Is a Man and anything by Simone de Beauvoir, especially The Woman Destroyed, selecting the five books that really mean something to me required a more thoughtful process.
The following books have all had their moment in my time and will remain on my bookshelf forever. Some stand alone as just a stunning piece of writing, others are there for giving me a nudge, making me think, moving me on. I’d be delighted if you enjoyed reading anything from this list. Better still, go figure out your own.