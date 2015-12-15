They're not the most inconspicuous of presents when wrapped, but books are worthy present contenders nonetheless, and, usually, a safe bet. It is a fine line though – and the £5 shelf in W.H.Smiths is not the place to start unless your loved one really does need another Bake Off volume in their life. Instead, do your research (or just continue reading!) and think about the small things that please that person. Whether you're buying for a parent, a friend or a partner (which really means yourself if you cohabit...), this list is intended to generate that warm sense of satisfaction when your gift is opened and the person goes "ah... that's so thoughtful".
Books & Art
R29's Book Recommendations: What We're Reading This Sep...
The number of books on our reading list is multiplying by the minute and it seems we’re going to be thoroughly occupied with even more this September.