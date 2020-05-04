Story from Unbothered UK

New Books By Black Women To Add To Your Reading List

Jessica Morgan, Stephanie Long
Welcome to Book-ish, Unbothered’s book hub for black girls who put the 'lit' in literature! An extension of Refinery29's #OnMyNightstand series, Book-ish is a space for black women who love to read, by black women who love to read. We’re excited to bring you content highlighting must-read black women authors and more.
We're bringing you a list of books by black women we can't wait to read this year. From a brand-new Zora Neale Hurston collection to Bola Babalola's anthology of lost love stories, Stephanie Yeboah's buzzworthy debut about living unapologetically as a plus-size black girl and the long-awaited debut from award-winning journalist Kenya Hunt, read on for the books you should be adding to your bookshelf in 2020.

