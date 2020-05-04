We're bringing you a list of books by black women we can't wait to read this year. From a brand-new Zora Neale Hurston collection to Bola Babalola's anthology of lost love stories, Stephanie Yeboah's buzzworthy debut about living unapologetically as a plus-size black girl and the long-awaited debut from award-winning journalist Kenya Hunt, read on for the books you should be adding to your bookshelf in 2020.