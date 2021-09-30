R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This October

As much as we hate to admit it, summer is well and truly over. But for the literature lovers out there, autumn is less about the unwelcome return of dark nights and wet mornings and all about curling up on the sofa and diving into a transporting page-turner. The warmer months get their fair share of praise for providing us with ample beach books but serious readers out there know that cosy season is the real bookworm's paradise.
With a lull in the social calendar before the onslaught of Christmas festivities, autumn is the ideal time to relax with an entertaining tale. For those searching for inspiration, Team R29 has been making its way through plenty of enticing reads recently, including A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins, which sees a young woman become a key suspect in a brutal murder that takes place on a London canal boat. If you're after something a little lighter, last month’s reading list also included Sally Rooney’s latest offering, Beautiful World, Where Are You?
This October, the team is taking on a whole new set of addictive reads, from a fantastical work of fiction about female warriors to a deep dive into human rights in Britain.
Click through the slideshow ahead to discover everything we're reading this month...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission.