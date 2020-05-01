Let’s face it, most of us didn’t picture 2020 turning out this way. Our 12pm HIIT class is now done over Instagram, post-work drinks are weekly Zoom parties and Netflix is getting more of our attention than ever before. While it’s still an odd time, lockdown is starting to become our new normal.
Now we’ve acclimatised to being indoors, it’s the best time to pick up a good book that can help us make sense of – or escape – what’s happening around us.
This month we’ve got a great reading list for you to dive into, from a book which tells you everything you need to know about your periods to a new collection of short stories from the brilliant A.L. Kennedy. Whether you're a seasoned reader or jumping back in after a hiatus, click on for the escapism you’ve been looking for.