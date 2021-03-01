R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This March

Right now, the thought of a summer free from lockdown restrictions is probably the only thing on your mind. The mere idea of being able to read a book on the beach in 2021 is almost too much to handle but we have a long way to go until we get there. As it stands, we still have plenty more weekends on the sofa to enjoy, which means there is ample time to get through your ever-growing reading list before we head into the great outdoors.
Last month, Team R29 dove headfirst into romance with Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson, a tale chronicling young Black British people falling in love in south London. There was also Olivia Sudjic’s highly anticipated Asylum Road, a story discussing female identity and how it is forever linked to romantic relationships. And who could forget Joan Didion's new collection of essays, Let Me Tell You What I Mean?
Moving into March, the team are turning their attention to a slew of newly released titles, including a terrifying psychological thriller and a guide to enjoying your own company. Covering subject matter ranging from the gentrification of London brothels to one mother’s battle with alcoholism, there are plenty of page-turners to sink your teeth into.
To take a look at everything R29 staff are reading this month, click through the slideshow ahead…
