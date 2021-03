R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This March

Right now, the thought of a summer free from lockdown restrictions is probably the only thing on your mind. The mere idea of being able to read a book on the beach in 2021 is almost too much to handle but we have a long way to go until we get there. As it stands, we still have plenty more weekends on the sofa to enjoy, which means there is ample time to get through your ever-growing reading list before we head into the great outdoors.