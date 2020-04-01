It might feel like a funny time to sit back and unwind with a good book but with self-isolation forcing us to spend more time inside, books are becoming a vital source of escapism for many of us.
Whether that means entering another world through fantastical fiction or delving deep into an unsolved crime, books provide us with a chance to leave our immediate headspace and relax when the world feels a little bit overwhelming.
In March, the R29 team explored a plethora of gripping page-turners including Deborah Orr’s punchy teenage memoir, Motherwell. Other top picks on the list included Agustina Bazterrica’s dystopian horror Tender Is The Flesh and Anna Wiener’s revealing account of the San Francisco tech bubble, Uncanny Valley.
If you’ve already raced your way through last month’s recommendations, we have a new list of reads heading your way which promise to be just as exciting. From political nonfiction to award-winning novels, the following selections are sure to strike some inspiration for your next read. Scroll through to take a peek at what R29 staff are reading this April.
