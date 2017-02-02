What Boogie Nights Taught Me About How (Not) To Dress

Heather Graham as Rollergirl offers a novel solution to getting naked for a lover – taking everything off but your shoes. “I never,” she solemnly offers mid-make-out, “take off my roller-skates”. Just like Wonder Woman's costume, her outfits are small – the better for doing battle: minute shorts, tight baby-tees, and a shrunken denim jacket. “Rollergirl’s shorts were chosen for freedom of movement to roller skate,” says Bridges. “And to display her assets.” Cutely and dopily, Rollergirl’s skates are a symbol of freedom. They’re the wings on Hermes' feet, as when she uses them to escape from a classroom sleaze. In a Paul Thomas Anderson film, details matter. A tiny, perky, perfect porn star overdoses on coke, and the blood from her nose is a match for her bikini; Don Cheadle's Buck Swope, in a Western shirt as red as bikini girl's nosebleed, is told that "the cowboy look went out about six years ago". Diggler's dick is the thrust of the narrative, sure, but the men in Boogie Nights are a means to an end as much as to getting your end away. The heart of the film is Julianne Moore, who has never looked more imperfect while playing someone desirable, and so has never looked sexier. Wearing frosted shadow, a cherry-red bandeau top, and hoop earrings the size of a porno performer's fist, her Amber Waves is hot in a triple-X kinda way. It's a cliché that a little sadness around the eyes is sexy; luckily, most of us wear that now anyway. Amber’s stage name would suggest a lack of imagination if only her hair weren’t so definitive; indeed, red is her calling card – a sarong with a thick blue stripe, a halter-neck dress – showing that redheads needn’t fear the clash.