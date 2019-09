What Boogie Nights Taught Me About How (Not) To Dress

A good slogan for a tote bag might be: Carry Yourself With The Confidence Of The Late Philip Seymour Hoffman Appearing In Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights To The Strains Of "You Sexy Thing". It’s a little long, but the sentiment works. Balding, busting over his shorts and wearing glasses that make him resemble a sex offender, Hoffman’s Scotty nonetheless makes an impression. Women rarely allow themselves this kind of barefaced confidence; maybe they should. “Paul asked me to dress Scotty like he was 14 years old,“ Mark Bridges, the film’s costume designer remembers in Livin' Thing: An Oral History of Boogie Nights . “And the result was his unfortunate fit and style choices.” Seymour Hoffman’s schlub is living proof of the loser's credo that looking memorable is better than simply looking good. I tend to obey this rule whenever I shop for a new pair of shoes. Occasionally – with less success – I’ve employed it when getting a haircut. Boogie Nights, which turns 20 this year, is Anderson’s paean to late '70s/early '80s porn cinema and, yes, is the one where Marky Mark wears the fake penis. It’s a film about men and women who take off their clothes for a living – but it's also a film with great fashion. It’s a dark story with candy-bright cinematography. It is, mostly, a masterclass in the line between sleazy and sexy. “I felt it should maybe resemble my personal experience of watching a porno film,” Anderson said. “Incredibly funny one second, turns me on the next, then incredibly depressing and so on.” Starting out as a talentless kid called Eddie Adams, Wahlberg’s character spins his one big asset into a superstar career in porno under the name Dirk Diggler."I got a feeling that beneath those jeans there's somethin' wonderful waiting to get out", Burt Reynolds’ smooth producer tells him. As a fan of the costumes, I find myself thinking: What about the actual jeans? What about Rollergirl’s tube socks, and the sundresses Julianne Moore wears in nightclubs? For the most part, the clothing in Boogie Nights is counterintuitive, in that it needs to look good both in low light and dropped to the floor. It shows you how to dress before you undress for a stranger. The look is, in other words, 'Nudity, plus'.