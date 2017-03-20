30+ Bomber Jackets You’ll Want To Scoop Up Now

No outerwear trend has caught on quite as rapidly as bomber jackets have over the past year. And we have our theories as to why that is. First, practicality. They're ideal for in between seasons and vary in weight and fabrication, meaning you'll be able to find one that's light enough for summer and also one that's warm enough for winter. Essentially, they're a year-round staple. Second, the Gigi factor. This trend quickly became a celebrity and supermodel favorite, and, truthfully, that's all it really took to go viral. And finally, personalization. There are enough options out there to truly find one that's all your own (and, as a bonus, they go hand-in-hand with 2016's pins-and-patches obsession).