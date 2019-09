I tried everything to control it, but it either made things worse or took up so much time and money. IPL was the only thing that worked but it was too expensive to go to the salon all the time. So having the Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 is revolutionary for me because I can do that at home really easily – it also has a SensoAdapt™ skin tone sensor so the laser can work perfectly with my olive skin. It has liberated me from thinking about it all the time. Being able to take control of my PCOS and the symptoms makes me feel better. People will always have something to say, but being able to completely remove something that affects me so much lets me be who I want to be, rather than constantly thinking, 'Omg have I shaved my fingers today?'