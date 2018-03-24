The Perfect Highlighter For When You Just Want To Look Really Dewy

One caveat: If you have oily skin, this might not be the highlighter for you. My skin is on the oily side of combination, and while this stuff has given me the perfect glow without reading greasy all winter, chances are I'll phase it out as the weather warms up for my skin's shinier seasons. But this little jar is a guaranteed shortcut to that perfect just-took-a-light-jog sheen, so you better believe I'll be wearing it up until the sun starts melting my makeup straight off my face.