The Perfect Highlighter For When You Just Want To Look Really Dewy

The liquid-gel hybrid looks a little too shimmery when you first smooth it on, but when tapped onto the high points of the face or mixed into foundation, the shimmer blends away and leaves behind the prettiest glossy sheen. That effortless glow is all thanks to the micro-fine gold particles and squalane in the formula. Squalane, in this case derived from olive oil, is a hydrogenated oil derived from the one naturally produced by our own skin cells. Typically found in moisturizers and serums, its ability to mimic the skin's natural sebum makes it a kind of "miracle ingredient," keeping skin looking balanced, plump, and non-greasy — just like the glow I get from the All Over Glow.