While long, sunny afternoons are far behind us, glowing skin doesn't have to be. These days it's easy to maintain a sun-kissed glow – without a streaky line, uneven patch or stained bed sheet in sight. And if you have a January getaway planned booked or are spending New Year's Eve somewhere sunny, we've got the Crème de la crème of self-tanning products to get your tan started.
The new tanners are quick and easy, meaning it's goodbye to sour scents and standing around waiting for products to dry, and hello to made-to-measure drops, clear formulas and gradual glows. From the fast-acting to the long-lasting, read on for our pick of the best tanning products to see you through winter's darkest days.