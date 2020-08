Using The Wrong Brush Could Be Damaging Your Hair, Says This Pro

There are two kinds of people when it comes to lip balm : those who lose them before finishing them, always have a handful on the go but will use basically any brand that's on sale, and those who have their ride-or-die favourite and always use the last drop before starting a new one. I think hairbrushes have a similar energy. Some of my friends will use any comb or brush that's lying around, others have a brush that they were given as a teen and is the only thing they trust to tame their hair. A Mason Pearson boar brush is a serious investment but is it just a status symbol or will it pay dividends for your hair in the long run?I asked Charlotte Mensah , a multi-award-winning hairstylist who specialises in textured hair, for her take on all things brush-related. She's worked on enough high-profile shoots and high-profile clients in her own salon to know a thing or two. "The one kind of hairbrush that everybody needs, regardless of how much you style your hair, is a good paddle brush," explained Charlotte. "A good paddle brush that's gentle on the hair can even be used on textured or fine hair when wet to detangle and distribute conditioner throughout the hair," she added.