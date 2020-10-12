Her love and, more importantly, respect of nature’s ability to heal and be an outlet for Black women is what inspires her to get more of us out there. “If you're out in nature you leave experiencing your senses more; basically you’re going to be stimulated and even deeper you’re going to experience you,” Winslow says. It provides the space, untethered from technology and free of judgement to ask big questions — like our purpose and how we fit into this world. Nature, even just a few uninterrupted moments, can provide a set of refined lenses through which the world can more accurately viewed and navigated. Winslow understands how imperative and life-changing this sense of wonder and awe can be for Black women, which is why she wants us to feel welcomed in parks, oceans, and on trails.