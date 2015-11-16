In essence, the first campaign against polo necks was the first campaign against hipsters, city snobs, and pretentious wannabes. The rise of the polo neck and the jokes about it happened almost simultaneously: In 1957, when a gamine Audrey Hepburn danced around in Funny Face in a black high-necked top and horn-rimmed glasses — the scene was meant to be taken as satire. Greenwich Village got as much style flak in the ‘50s as Bushwick or The Mission or Silverlake does now: Poseurs lived there, said the snide comments, and they all loved polo necks.



But what starts with hipsters often goes mass-market soon enough, and after the beatnik turtle-wave came the mainstream one — the same way crop tops and mum jeans spread from deep Brooklyn to mid-Manhattan last year in a mighty ripple. Throughout the '60s, businessmen started to wear polo necks, pairing them with suits (we have Yves Saint Laurent to thank for this). Polo necks hit the big-time. They were worn by movie stars and used-car dealers alike. A New York Times journalist wrote in 1967 that “the turtleneck is as inescapable in Manhattan as air pollution, and the longtime turtleneck wearer feels he is just as conformist as the shirt-and-tie man.”



But just as fads swing from the edges to the middle, the edges always find a way to reclaim them, in fashion’s endless ebb and flow. After going garden-variety, polo necks found their way to the margins again. Second-wave feminists started wearing them as a way to harness powerful androgyny; they also became an essential part of the Black Panther uniform. Black polo necks, first the domain of snooty avant-gardes, then the must-have outfit for basic businessmen trying to radiate hipness, suddenly became radical. And today, I think that’s where they remain. It is defiantly uncool to wear polo necks with any regularity (even as they start trending on the runways). Polo necks can never totally brush off that first media smear campaign, which said you must be either an affected artiste or a groupie thereof (or, depending on the fit, a nursery school teacher) to even try the look. But of course, being defiantly uncool is where most iconic style begins. You have to fight all the cultural weight that comes with the black polo neck and force yourself to wiggle into one.

