25 New Takes On The Classic Black Boot

Black boots are a staple piece in our wardrobes, but there's so much choice, and choosing between a classic piece and a trendy piece in regard to any clothing category is far from an easy decision. A wardrobe staple, while reliable, can often feel tired mid-season, but while that trend-driven item may have looked like a good idea in the fitting room at Zara, it might not be worth the investment if it's only good for one season. The solution is all about the subtle merging of staple silhouettes and unexpected embellishments to get a little bit of both. And when it comes to the iconic black ankle boot, that means opting for new heel shapes and inventive designs.