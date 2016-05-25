"Stress is hard on someone with bipolar and can often be a trigger. Another thing that can be helpful is to let them do the things in the relationship that don't stress them out and help with things that do (as long as they don't stress you, too!). For example, if you are both good at organising weekends away but doing budgets causes your partner anxiety, maybe let them organise the weekend and you do the budget.""Don't forget to take care of yourself, too. We all need good boundaries and self-care, otherwise we are supporting other people from a place of not really wanting to, and it will just bring bitterness to the relationship. You can support someone, but you can't make their choices for them and their illness is still theirs, not yours. You can ask them how they feel and what they need, but avoid telling them what to do. "This is of course general, emotional supportive advice, but seeking a medical professional's help is always the best course of action.