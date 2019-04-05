Everything I Know About Bad Days & How To Get Through Them

Know what your triggers are. In other words, know what situations, pressures, people or feelings are most likely to send you slipping into a very bad or unpleasant place. Common triggers include an argument or falling out, a violent scene in a book, movie or TV show, a big change in routine, drinking too much, hearing upsetting news, any kind of contact from an abuser. These are the obvious ones, but triggers can be literally anything – loud noises, a perceived rejection or slight, a certain song or sound, criticism. Triggers are personal, and it’s important to know what yours are so you can plan for them. Sometimes you can prepare for triggers: you can check movies or books or TV shows before you watch them, you can let your friends and family know what to avoid when taking you places or starting conversations. And you can work with your doctor or therapist to help lessen and overcome certain triggers. But life is big and busy and has a habit of throwing exactly what you don’t want right in your face. When this happens it’s good to have a contingency plan.