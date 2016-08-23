Zara's New Arrivals Will Get You Excited For Fall

As great as summer dressing may be (the skimpy tank tops, breezy dresses, and super-short shorts give us a sense of style freedom that no other season can quite deliver), the first signs of changing seasons (a.k.a. fall clothes) in all of our favourite stores gives us that kid on Christmas morning kind of feeling. In a way, we look forward to autumn not just because of the new beginning it signifies, but because when you can (and need to) wear more clothing, there's that much more opportunity for creative styling and experimentation.



One scan through Zara's pages of endless trends — the statement sleeves, sheer layers, and zipper details, among others — has us just plain excited to start layering back up. With things like a fresh pair of jeans, a new leather jacket, and some reliable (but still "in") booties, it's time to dive head first into what we're calling our pre-autumnal prep. Click on to see what we're eyeing from one of our favourite fast fashion retailers. The items ahead might actually have you a little excited for summer's end.