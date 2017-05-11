The Best Trader Joe’s Products Of All Time

If you've got a Trader Joe's in your neighborhood, chances are it's your go-to supermarket. It's cheap, convenient, and the snacks are unbeatable. It sounds crazy, but I often stand on the checkout line for 30 minutes and then take the subway home with my groceries just so I can have my favorite TJ's products during the week.
When I sent out an office poll about people's favorite items, I quickly found I wasn't the only one who can't get enough of what that grocery store offers. So much, in fact, that I had well over 100 "favorite" products to sort through. After painstakingly whittling down the list, I present you with our top Trader Joe's picks, according to R29 staffers.
Did we miss any of your faves? Shout 'em out in the comments!
Uncured Bacon Jam
No explanation needed. We've been putting this new savory product on EVERYTHING.
