9 Podcasts You Will Be Addicted To In 2019

2019 is the year I’ve decided to be better at it this podcast thing. You see, I learned the hard way that stumbling upon a podcast you legitimately enjoy is a myth. The key to tuning into the good'uns is following through on sincere recommendations from friends, colleagues and clever people in the know. So - surprise - that's what I've done right here.
From the recently released to returning favourites; love, books, womanhood and real life events – these are the podcasts I've been introduced to at the end of 2018 that I'm taking with me into the new year. Fancy joining?