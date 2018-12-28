9 Podcasts You Will Be Addicted To In 2019

Jazmin Kopotsha
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
2019 is the year I’ve decided to be better at it this podcast thing. You see, I learned the hard way that stumbling upon a podcast you legitimately enjoy is a myth. The key to tuning into the good'uns is following through on sincere recommendations from friends, colleagues and clever people in the know. So - surprise - that's what I've done right here.
From the recently released to returning favourites; love, books, womanhood and real life events – these are the podcasts I've been introduced to at the end of 2018 that I'm taking with me into the new year. Fancy joining?

More from Books & Art

R29 Original Series