Whether you call it a slicker, anorak, or even a mac, a great raincoat doesn't just keep you dry — it's the silver lining to a crummy-weather day (aside from any double rainbows). A downfall can easily ruin your day. Aside from dealing with dashing from car to front door without getting soaked, wet weather puts a damper (see what we did there) on what to wear. Before you grab that 10+ year worn out coat and an umbrella, check out our selection of chic rain jackets ahead.