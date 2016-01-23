Puerto Rico

Long overshadowed by its Caribbean neighbours, this unincorporated United States territory has recently been thrust into the limelight thanks to a devastating debt crisis. But the island, with its wildly varied tropical terrain and swashbuckling past, hardly projects an attitude of impending doom. Its citizens seem to surf along on a contagious wave of positivity.



Throughout San Juan, cafes are open early and close late. Caficultura’s café con leche and pear tartlet create a killer snack to munch on while exploring Olé, a purveyor of bespoke Panama hats. Café Cuarto Sombras bakes a pan de agua with guava butter, roasts its coffee nearby — its white mochas are famous — and offers home-brewing workshops.



The Condado and Santurce neighbourhoods are up-and-coming sections of the city bursting with vivid street art and edgy galleries. Outside of the capital city, the Ritz Carlton Dorado Beach is the apex of luxury. Beachfront rooms and villas come with their own butlers and personal full-sized swimming pools. The spa, unrivalled in both beauty and bodywork, is worth the splurge.



Vieques, eight miles to the east of the main island, offers up one of Puerto Rico’s most impressive national natural landmarks: Thanks to an overabundance of marine organisms called dinoflagellates, its bioluminescent bay glows neon blue whenever the water is disturbed. While swimming there is illegal, a kayak paddle will light up the water, causing thousands of tiny, brilliantly coloured explosions all around.

