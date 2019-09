Every neighbourhood in Tokyo’s vast metropolis retains a distinct personality. At the massive Roppongi Hills complex, a £10 ticket will grant access to the 52nd-floor observation deck and admission to the Mori Art Museum , a fascinatingly modern space. Don't miss Louise Bourgeois' sculpture, "Maman," in the form of a giant spider, at the building’s exit.At Shibuya Crossing, as many as 2,500 people surge into the street at the same time when the traffic lights change. Witness the rush from above in the Tsutaya building, then duck back into Shibuya station for the Tokyu Food Show, a multi-aisle market of grilled eel, seaweed wraps, and mochi cakes.Asakusa’s Senso-ji Buddhist temple welcomes visitors with a huge bowl of smoking incense to purify hands. Arrive at dawn to avoid the crowds, and make sure your shoes face heel-first into the temple, otherwise it’s bad luck. Just outside, purchase a pair of chopsticks and a carrying case on Nakamise Dori, a street packed with stalls and shops. Across town is the Meiji Shrine, with a 40-foot torii gate and an offering box. Toss in some yen and bow twice, clap twice, and bow again to complete the offering. Tsukiji Fish Market ’s daily tuna auction begins at 5 a.m. but requires at least an hour wait. The buses and metros don’t run that early, so you'll probably have to spring for a pricey taxi. Once there, sushi for breakfast is the call; any counter inside the main gate is guaranteed to be mind-blowing and relatively cheap.Two separate cultural markers dictate much of what happens throughout Fiji. One is “Fiji time,” or the pleasingly relaxed pace at which the island nation seems to move. The other is the availability of Fiji Gold or Fiji Bitter, the two beers found throughout the archipelago of more than 300 islands, and pretty much the only affordable alcohol around. Accept those two factors, and your stay in Fiji will be brilliant.Viti Levu, Fiji’s major island, is home to both Nadi (nan-dee), the international airport, and Suva, the country’s capital city. The Nadi Bay Resort Hotel is a fun, funky hotel-hostel and a good home base, especially to explore the Sri Siva Subrahmanya Swami Temple and the Nadi Handicraft Market. Be sure to purchase a sulu, a Fijian sarong, as it’s a required accessory in many places. Suva’s Oceania Centre for Arts and Culture features traditional tattooing and wood carving and is a must-see. Professor Epeli Hau’ofa, Fiji’s most prolific poet, served as its first director until his death in 2009.On the powdery white-sand beaches of Robinson Crusoe Island, you’ll find technicolour coral and jaw-dropping fire and knife dancers. It's an easy escape from Viti Levu. Likewise, Mana Island is a quick boat ride away and presents a choice of destinations: One one end of the island is the Mana Island Resort and Spa and on the other is the Ratu Kini Backpackers and Dive Resort . One is opulent luxury; the other, a backpackers’ paradise. Both serve a killer fish lolo , prepared with coconut cream sauce.