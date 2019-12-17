Story from Beauty

Nineties Lip Gloss Is Back. Here’s How To Wear It Now

Jacqueline Kilikita
When it comes to lip products, matte has reigned supreme as the finish of choice, thanks to its undisputed staying power and the Instagram-worthy, velvety effect. Every brand from Anastasia Beverly Hills to NYX Professional Makeup got on board, launching intense mattes in all manner of colours, be it a Kylie Jenner-inspired nude or a vampy red. But with 2020 on the horizon, it looks like we might completely ditch matte lipstick in favour of something a little more nostalgic.
Searches for lip gloss are up by 144%, according to Pinterest, while the NPD Group has reported a rise in sales of the '90s makeup staple. But unlike past formulas, which felt cloyingly sticky and trapped hair in the wind, 2020's offerings are smarter and much more wearable.
Ranging from Charlotte Tilbury to Glossier, we tried and tested some popular lip gloss formulas. Here are our thoughts.

