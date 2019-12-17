When it comes to lip products, matte has reigned supreme as the finish of choice, thanks to its undisputed staying power and the Instagram-worthy, velvety effect. Every brand from Anastasia Beverly Hills to NYX Professional Makeup got on board, launching intense mattes in all manner of colours, be it a Kylie Jenner-inspired nude or a vampy red. But with 2020 on the horizon, it looks like we might completely ditch matte lipstick in favour of something a little more nostalgic.
Ranging from Charlotte Tilbury to Glossier, we tried and tested some popular lip gloss formulas. Here are our thoughts.