The fashion industry has undergone a seismic shift thanks to Instagram, where independent direct-to-consumer labels have grown a loyal following of fashion obsessives by offering once-a-week shopping windows of small-batch collections, fostering a cult audience that lives by the mantra: "If you know, you know."
Trust Elizabeth von der Goltz, Net-A-Porter's global buying director, to be ahead of the sartorial curve with this change of mood. Exclusively snapping up seven of the most successful Insta brands, the luxury fashion retailer has provided a platform for loyal and new customers alike to buy into the zeitgeist's coolest indie labels.
"With a global audience of 2 million Instagram followers between them, these are the cult brands of the moment, who have a fiercely dedicated fanbase," Elizabeth explains. "We are so excited to be able to offer our customers a way of being 'in' their close-knit communities."
From sweet puff-sleeved blouse brand MaisonCléo to silk dress aficionados Art Dealer, click through to find the brands to shop at Net-A-Porter this summer.